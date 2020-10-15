Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

