Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

MGTA stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $354.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

