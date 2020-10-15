Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

