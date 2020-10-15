Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.76.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FMR LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

