Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of LOOP opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.71. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,210,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $792,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

