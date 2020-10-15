Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

LONE stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 133.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

