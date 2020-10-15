LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of LMPX opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.
