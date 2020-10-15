LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LMPX opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 11,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.