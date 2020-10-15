Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 43.43 ($0.57).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 26.88 ($0.35) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.64. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.20.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,578,678 shares of company stock worth $66,893,488.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

