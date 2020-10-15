LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,586 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

