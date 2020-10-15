LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading 5.2% Higher

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.04. 703,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,105,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $1,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,538 shares of company stock worth $3,124,586. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LivePerson by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

