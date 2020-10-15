Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Down 29.5%

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) dropped 29.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 2,879,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 987% from the average daily volume of 264,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

LQDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

