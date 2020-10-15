Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.46 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.