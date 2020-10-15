Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.09. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 1,326.00%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

