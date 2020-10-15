Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.