Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

JPM stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

