Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Critical Survey

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A N/A N/A Soliton N/A -89.57% -78.11%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lianluo Smart and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soliton has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.07%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lianluo Smart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $380,000.00 20.43 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -8.01

Lianluo Smart has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Soliton on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, and governmental agencies, as well as to individuals. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

