Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,361,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,167,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.