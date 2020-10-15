Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE LEVI opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,551.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,704. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

