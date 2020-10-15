LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 1.2%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

