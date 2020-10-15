Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,767,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $89,271.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,872,249.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,875 shares of company stock worth $956,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 16.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

