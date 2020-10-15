LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) vs. EHang (OTCMKTS:EH) Financial Comparison

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.74 EHang $17.50 million 27.58 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -7.40

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

