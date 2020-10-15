Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

