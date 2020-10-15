Lamden Price Reaches $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lamden has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $158,097.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

