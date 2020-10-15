Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 15,540 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $374.24 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

