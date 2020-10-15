L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 178.1% in September

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L S Starrett stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.15% of L S Starrett worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered L S Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE:SCX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. L S Starrett has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

