Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.59 ($66.57).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €53.70 ($63.18) on Tuesday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -648.19.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

