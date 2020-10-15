Kodiak Sciences (EVER) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: EVER) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kodiak Sciences
|$248.81 million
|-$7.12 million
|-141.79
|Kodiak Sciences Competitors
|$7.05 billion
|$1.35 billion
|118.35
Risk & Volatility
Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kodiak Sciences
|-1.67%
|-9.24%
|-5.39%
|Kodiak Sciences Competitors
|-12.63%
|-61.24%
|-6.53%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kodiak Sciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kodiak Sciences
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Kodiak Sciences Competitors
|1035
|3517
|6956
|326
|2.56
As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
About Kodiak Sciences
EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.