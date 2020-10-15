Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.18 ($77.86).

KGX opened at €79.24 ($93.22) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

