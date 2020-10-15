Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head-To-Head Review

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 3.36 $718.60 million $0.34 27.50 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -142.64

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 7 0 2.70 Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kinross Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.73%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 23.96% 11.03% 6.17% Seabridge Gold N/A -2.95% -2.72%

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

