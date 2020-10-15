Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $18,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $18,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

