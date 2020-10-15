KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.