Kevin Lynch Acquires 250,000 Shares of Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Stock

Af Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) insider Kevin Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of Af Legal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.16.

About Af Legal Group

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law company in Australia. It provides law services in various areas, including divorce and separation, property settlement, children's matters, spousal maintenance, same-sex and de facto couples, intervention orders, child support, and mediation together with related and ancillary services.

