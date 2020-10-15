Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tinicum Inc lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,706,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 171,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 75.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

