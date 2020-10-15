KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.