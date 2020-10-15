Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after buying an additional 123,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

