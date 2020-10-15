Kees Weel Sells 18,339 Shares of PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX) (ASX:PWH) Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX) (ASX:PWH) insider Kees Weel sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($3.36), for a total transaction of A$86,193.30 ($61,566.64).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR Holdings Limited (PWH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.