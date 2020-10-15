KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KB stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

