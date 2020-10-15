Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 3,448,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,428,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and a PE ratio of 21.60.

Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

