Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE KLR opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

