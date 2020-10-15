Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.74.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.