Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £141.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £112.30 ($146.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.73) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £109.19 ($142.66).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 9,449.20 ($123.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,530.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,237.34. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,478.36 ($123.84).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

