JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.51.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

