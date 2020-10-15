JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $122.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.51.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.