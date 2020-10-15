JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

FRA HEN3 opened at €92.68 ($109.04) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is €88.76 and its 200 day moving average is €82.99.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

