JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.56 ($57.12).

DAI stock opened at €48.28 ($56.79) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.31 and its 200 day moving average is €37.15. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion and a PE ratio of -175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

