JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €38.60 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.55 ($54.77).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

