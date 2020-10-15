JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.82 ($44.49).

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a fifty-two week high of €44.50 ($52.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.37.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.