JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €32.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA stock opened at €34.02 ($40.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.83. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

