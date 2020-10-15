JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €32.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.18 ($50.80).

FRA stock opened at €34.02 ($40.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.83. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.