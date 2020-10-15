JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.48 ($17.03) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.21. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

