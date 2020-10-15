Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

